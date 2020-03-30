H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. AXA lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 719,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 109,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.