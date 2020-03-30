Harvest Health & Recreation’s (HRVSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

HRVSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Harvest Health & Recreation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

Shares of HRVSF opened at $0.89 on Friday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.