Head-To-Head Comparison: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Lonestar Resources US (NYSE:LONE)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.10 $234.00 million $3.29 0.81 Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.06 $19.35 million ($0.07) -6.43

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 1 12 3 0 2.13 Lonestar Resources US 1 4 1 0 2.00

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $17.15, indicating a potential upside of 544.88%. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,455.90%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Lonestar Resources US 23.59% 1.93% 0.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Lonestar Resources US on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

