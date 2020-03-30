Head-To-Head Review: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) vs. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -1.92 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -1.49

Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamida Cell and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 1 3 7 0 2.55

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 484.62%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 253.97%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -169.58% -75.82% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -103.42% -89.08%

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and autoimmune and viral diseases, including ATA2271 for mesothelin; ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 and ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it is developing ATA621 against the BK and JC viruses; ATA368 for patients with human papillomavirus and associated cancers; ATA520 to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230 against cytomegalovirus and related diseases. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

