Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

HTZ stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 566,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at $24,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 173,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 152,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

