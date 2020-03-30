Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.66% of Hilltop worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hilltop by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hilltop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hilltop by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In related news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

HTH stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.