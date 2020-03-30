Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 2,317 Shares

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $111,378.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,378.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Irwin Gold sold 29,693 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $1,437,735.06.

On Thursday, March 19th, Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $46.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

