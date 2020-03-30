IMI (LON:IMI) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

IMI (LON:IMI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.92).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock opened at GBX 722.60 ($9.51) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 952.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,052.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $37,852 in the last ninety days.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.