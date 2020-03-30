Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $72,811.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00.

CIEN stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $46.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $17,177,931,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $86,193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $52,578,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ciena by 23,228,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 464,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 464,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.