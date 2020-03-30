Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Reduced by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.24% of Integer worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Integer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $57.31 on Monday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

