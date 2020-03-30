iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.04% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $27,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $34.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

