iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.99% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of NYF opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

