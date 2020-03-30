JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,138 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

