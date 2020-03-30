KeyCorp Comments on Olin Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

NYSE OLN opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.30. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

