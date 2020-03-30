La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.75. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.