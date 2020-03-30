Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $12.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.77.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $4,894,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $163,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $128.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.55.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

