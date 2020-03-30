Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.71. Landec has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Landec by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Landec by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 665,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

