Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $9.75 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $184,200.00. Also, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,600. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

