Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $70,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Linde by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 990,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,369 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $167.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.80. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

