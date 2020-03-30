LiqTech International Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for LiqTech International in a research report issued on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the industrial goods maker will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LiqTech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in LiqTech International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,229 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

