Macquarie Lowers Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $258.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

