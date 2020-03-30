Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,800 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 27th total of 800,200 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $136.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

