Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MRBK opened at $13.48 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $92.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.03.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meridian Bank stock. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Meridian Bank accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.57% of Meridian Bank as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

