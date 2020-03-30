Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MG stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 47.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

