Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

