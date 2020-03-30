MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MFSF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $256.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. MutualFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

