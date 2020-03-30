Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Get Nantkwest alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NK stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nantkwest has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 152,997.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nantkwest by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nantkwest by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nantkwest (NK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.