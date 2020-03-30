National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSA. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 62.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

