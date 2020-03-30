NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NBTB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

