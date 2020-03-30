NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCSM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of NCS Multistage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

NCSM stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.12 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,383 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.84% of NCS Multistage worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.