Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,845 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $46,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 76,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 124,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $46.35 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

