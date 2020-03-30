Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

NCBS opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

