Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Brinker International (OTCMKTS:EAT) Head-To-Head Survey

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Noble Roman’s and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 2 8 13 0 2.48

Brinker International has a consensus price target of $46.95, indicating a potential upside of 324.14%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -15.86% -21.36% -9.82% Brinker International 4.21% -22.42% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Brinker International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $12.45 million 0.48 -$3.06 million N/A N/A Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.13 $154.90 million $3.93 2.82

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Summary

Brinker International beats Noble Roman’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

