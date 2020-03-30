Northcoast Research Comments on Motorola Solutions Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motorola Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

MSI stock opened at $135.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,924,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

