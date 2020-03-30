NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 12,562.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NWE opened at $59.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

