NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

