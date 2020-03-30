Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Obseva in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

OBSV stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Obseva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Obseva will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Obseva by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Obseva by 1,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Obseva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

