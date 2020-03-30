O’Reilly Automotive Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.27.

ORLY stock opened at $313.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.39. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $335,631,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

