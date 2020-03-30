Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Origin Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

OCLDY opened at $9.73 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

