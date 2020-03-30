Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 63,240 New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of New Media Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEWM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 2,177,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,178,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 1,378,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 8,111.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 854,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 843,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 1,561.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 780,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEWM opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

