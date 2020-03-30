Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 547 Shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $34.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $495.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.55. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 19.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

