Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 122,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $6,540,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 102,123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

