Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,854 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Radiant Logistics worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2,027.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 141,764 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.93 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

