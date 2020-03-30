Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,094 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $89.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

