Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,732 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $362.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.48.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

