Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Castlight Health worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 161,715 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Castlight Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.05.

In related news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,301 shares in the company, valued at $439,480.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 365,000 shares of company stock worth $348,800 and sold 129,733 shares worth $161,828. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.71. Castlight Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

