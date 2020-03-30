Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 11,573 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after buying an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 78,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 23,478 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

