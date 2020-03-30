Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,532 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kraton were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,016,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kraton by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,037 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kraton by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 383,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

KRA stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kraton Corp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.