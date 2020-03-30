Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 1,532 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average is $191.32. The stock has a market cap of $302.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.89. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $129.89 and a twelve month high of $216.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

