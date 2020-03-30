Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 29,050 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

